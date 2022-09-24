Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cigna by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cigna by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI stock opened at $277.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

