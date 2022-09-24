Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

