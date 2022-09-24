Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $819,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

