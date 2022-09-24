Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,110 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KRE opened at $60.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.