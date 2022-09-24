Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $229.02 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average of $257.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

