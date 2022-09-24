Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Down 2.0 %

ETR opened at $111.59 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.