Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

