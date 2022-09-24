Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 52,297 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 43,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $53.57.

