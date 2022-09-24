Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 18,908 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

