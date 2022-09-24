Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,564,000 after buying an additional 1,601,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $256.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.20.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

