Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

