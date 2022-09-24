CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CION. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 104,995 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,533,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,718.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 28.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 147.62%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

