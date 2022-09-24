CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 724,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.75 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.