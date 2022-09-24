Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $95,923.80 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coupa Software stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $259.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 104,877 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

