Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $143,918.80 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $16,843.20.

Coupa Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.