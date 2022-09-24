Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $133,525.40 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 637,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,298,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 522,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

