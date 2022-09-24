Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.89

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 80877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

