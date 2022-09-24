Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 76,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,239,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Down 8.6 %

DVN stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

