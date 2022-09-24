Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,406 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

