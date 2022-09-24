Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

