Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $58.13 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

