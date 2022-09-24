Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,763,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 309,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 271,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,037,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 191,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

