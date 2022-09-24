Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Landec were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Landec during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Landec by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Landec by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Landec Trading Down 2.5 %

Landec Profile

Landec stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

