Diversified Trust Co Buys 10,328 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,619,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 292,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 94.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 401,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.