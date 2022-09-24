Diversified Trust Co Buys New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.