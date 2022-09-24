Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,334 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of FANG opened at $115.20 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

