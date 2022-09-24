Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

