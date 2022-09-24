Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

