Diversified Trust Co Has $265,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $894.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

