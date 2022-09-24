Diversified Trust Co Has $308,000 Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

SSTK opened at $49.83 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

