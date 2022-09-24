Diversified Trust Co Has $315,000 Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in James River Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in James River Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JRVR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

