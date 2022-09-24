Diversified Trust Co Invests $266,000 in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after purchasing an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $7.50 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

