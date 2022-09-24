Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.