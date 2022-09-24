Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:HSII opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $50.03.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International
In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
