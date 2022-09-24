Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.