Diversified Trust Co Purchases 519 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palomar were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Palomar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 14.5% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,482. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

