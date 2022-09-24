Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 220.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $268.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $262.84 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.