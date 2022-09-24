Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,525 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VMware by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,362 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,518 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VMW opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.