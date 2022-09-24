Diversified Trust Co Sells 317 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.41 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

