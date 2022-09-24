Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,334 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.