Diversified Trust Co Sells 834 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

