Diversified Trust Co Sells 9,655 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 386,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 235,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 853,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.58 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.