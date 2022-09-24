Diversified Trust Co Takes $255,000 Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 35,307 shares of company stock worth $868,032 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

