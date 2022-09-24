Diversified Trust Co Takes $261,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

