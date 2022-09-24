Diversified Trust Co Takes $307,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $20,667,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

About Entergy



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

