Diversified Trust Co Takes $336,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,173,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,617,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 4.4 %

NFG stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.