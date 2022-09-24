Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,755 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

NYSE FRC opened at $135.19 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

