Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.17.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.36.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.