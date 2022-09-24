Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

