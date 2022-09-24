Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.92

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 4514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

