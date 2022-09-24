Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.7 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.